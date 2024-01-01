English
International Shia News Agency
How does Islamic finance contribute to economic development?

Islamic finance can significantly contribute to economic development in several ways:

  1. Promoting Financial Inclusion: Islamic finance provides financial services to those who might be excluded from conventional banking due to religious reasons, such as the prohibition of interest (Riba). This helps in bringing more people into the financial system.
  2. Encouraging Ethical Investments: Islamic finance promotes investments in ethical and socially responsible sectors, avoiding industries like gambling, alcohol, and tobacco. This can lead to more sustainable and equitable economic growth.
  3. Risk Sharing: Islamic finance operates on profit-and-loss sharing principles, which can lead to more stable financial systems. This encourages financial support for productive enterprises, increasing output and generating jobs.
  4. Supporting SMEs: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to access conventional finance. Islamic finance can provide alternative funding options, helping SMEs grow and contribute to economic development.
  5. Enhancing Economic Stability: By linking finance to physical assets and real economic activities, Islamic finance can reduce speculative behavior and enhance economic stability.
  6. Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Islamic finance supports the United Nations’ SDGs by promoting financial inclusion, reducing poverty, and fostering shared prosperity.

These contributions make Islamic finance a valuable tool for fostering economic development and achieving sustainable growth.

Featured image is created by Copilot designer.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations

www.shafaqna.com

