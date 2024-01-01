Iran: Tarikhaneh mosque, the oldest Islamic building in Damghan

Shafaqna English- Tarikhaneh Mosque is one of Iran’s oldest Islamic buildings in Semnan province. It is believed to have been built between 745 and 785 AD. The mosque has gone through renovations, registrations, and other efforts to preserve it as an Iranian national heritage site.

The architectural highlights include a cylindrical minaret with inscriptions, a central courtyard adorned with mosaic tiles, and numerous columns representing different eras of Persian art. With its rich historical and religious significance, the Tarikhaneh Mosque is considered an icon and treasure of the city of Damghan.

It has 26 columns showcasing various styles of Persian art, similar to columns in Sassanid palaces.

The mosque has also been registered as a national heritage site with the number 80.

The Tarikhaneh Mosque holds great historical and religious significance, making it an iconic and valuable landmark in Damghan, Iran.

Source: irna.ir

www.shafaqna.com