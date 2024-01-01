UN: 13 million Syrians displaced

Shafaqna English- 13 millions of Syrians were forcibly displaced within the country or driven across its borders in search of a chance to rebuild their lives, United Nations reported.

As of 2024, the United Nations reports, at least 7.4 million Syrians remain internally displaced, with approximately 4.9 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. An additional 1.3 million have resettled elsewhere, mostly in Europe.

The neighbouring countries with the most registered Syrian refugees include Turkiye, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. In 2024, about half of Syria’s registered refugees live in Turkiye, followed by Lebanon, Germany, Jordan and Iraq.

Source: ALJazeera

