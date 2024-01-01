AA: Concerns are growing among Muslim Americans about unpredictability of Trump leadership

Shafaqna English- With Donald Trump’s second presidential term, concerns are growing among Muslim Americans about the unpredictability of his leadership and its implications for their community.

His recent Cabinet appointments signal a potential shift toward more aggressive policies, featuring figures widely regarded as war hawks or neoconservatives. For many in the Muslim community, this raises fears of renewed challenges at home and abroad.

During Trump’s first term, his administration implemented the infamous “Muslim ban,” barring entry to the US for nationals of several predominantly Muslim countries. Such actions, combined with his rhetoric, left lasting scars within the community.

Omar Suleiman, a prominent Muslim American scholar and activist, expressed apprehension about what another Trump presidency could bring for the community.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

