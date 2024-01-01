English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

AA: Concerns are growing among Muslim Americans about unpredictability of Trump leadership

0

Shafaqna English- With Donald Trump’s second presidential term, concerns are growing among Muslim Americans about the unpredictability of his leadership and its implications for their community.

His recent Cabinet appointments signal a potential shift toward more aggressive policies, featuring figures widely regarded as war hawks or neoconservatives. For many in the Muslim community, this raises fears of renewed challenges at home and abroad.

During Trump’s first term, his administration implemented the infamous “Muslim ban,” barring entry to the US for nationals of several predominantly Muslim countries. Such actions, combined with his rhetoric, left lasting scars within the community.

Omar Suleiman, a prominent Muslim American scholar and activist, expressed apprehension about what another Trump presidency could bring for the community.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries in case of dollar replacement

nafiseh yazdani

Guardian: As threat of Trump’s tariffs loom big EU economies must reform

leila yazdani

Goods could quickly get pricier under Trump’s tariff plans

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Trump’s Defense Secretary’s books contain anti-Muslim rhetoric

leila yazdani

Trump’s return restores fear of travel ban on Muslim-majority countries

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Trump endorses staunchly anti-Muslim Florida Lawmaker to run for Congress

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.