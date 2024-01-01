English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan: Residents of Kabul complained about increasing prices of food items in markets

0

Shafaqna English- In the past two weeks, the value of one US dollar has increased by four afghani in Afghanistan. Alongside the rise in the dollar’s value, some residents of the capital have complained about the increasing prices of food items in the markets.

According to data from Sarai Shahzada money exchangers, one dollar is currently exchanged for 70.40 afghanis.

Afghanistan remains dependent on importing most of its essential goods from foreign countries, as it has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in food production.

Mohammad Akbar, a Kabul resident, said: “The price of food items has reached about 1,700 to 1,800 afghani. How can someone earning 200 afghani a day afford rent, food, and utility bills?”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Chashma-e-Bid residents seek basic services

leila yazdani

OHCHR condemns Taliban ban on women’s medical education in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

EU denounces Taliban’s ban on medical education for Afghani women

nasibeh yazdani

World Bank: Afghanistan’s economy shows modest growth

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Economic challenges threaten female employment in Badakhshan’s Media

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Working children in Jawzjan call for education

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.