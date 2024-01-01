Afghanistan: Residents of Kabul complained about increasing prices of food items in markets

Shafaqna English- In the past two weeks, the value of one US dollar has increased by four afghani in Afghanistan. Alongside the rise in the dollar’s value, some residents of the capital have complained about the increasing prices of food items in the markets.

According to data from Sarai Shahzada money exchangers, one dollar is currently exchanged for 70.40 afghanis.

Afghanistan remains dependent on importing most of its essential goods from foreign countries, as it has not yet achieved self-sufficiency in food production.

Mohammad Akbar, a Kabul resident, said: “The price of food items has reached about 1,700 to 1,800 afghani. How can someone earning 200 afghani a day afford rent, food, and utility bills?”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com