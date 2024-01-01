Egypt’s plan to revamp Giza Plateau raises archaeologists’ concerns

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s plan to revamp the Giza Plateau raises archaeologists’ concerns about preserving ancient sites.

An announcement by the Egyptian prime minister about the possible launch of a global tender for the upgrade of the vicinity of the Giza Plateau little impressed archaeologists, who are wary of potential negative effects on archaeological sites in this area.

The planned overhaul, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said following a cabinet meeting on 4 December, would aim to better the services offered tourists in the vicinity of the Giza Plateau, in ways that match the historical value of archaeological sites in this area.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com