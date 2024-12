Shafaqna English- New analysis shed light on widespread anti-Muslim bias in British media, with GB News accounted for half of UK news channels coverage about Muslims and Islam, much of it with negative portrayals.

Researchers alleged the stories about Islam are “overwhelmingly negative” and fail to understand the diverse nature of Muslim communities in the UK.

They said the coverage could fuel community tensions and contribute to civil unrest.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com