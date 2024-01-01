Human Rights Day to focus on theme Our Rights, Our Future

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Day, marked annually on 10 December, will focus on the theme Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.

Human rights belong to everyone, everywhere, transcending race, gender, nationality or beliefs. The theme for 2024, Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now, highlights the continued relevance of human rights in addressing global challenges.

Human Rights Day kicked off in Geneva earlier this morning with more than 500 children invited to the iconic 19th century Palais Wilson, the first home to the UN when it was established as the League of Nations in 1918 and now headquarters of the UN human rights office (OHCHR).

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

