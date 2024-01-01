Rights group warns anti-Muslim racism rising in Germany

Shafaqna English- Germany’s leading human rights organisation warned of increasing anti-Muslim, urging leaders and media to avoid harmful generalisations.

The German Institute for Human Rights (DIMR) released a 32-page report examining the Gaza conflict’s impact on democracy and human rights, concerns over increased anti-Muslim incidents.

DIMR Director, Beate Rudolf, pointed out that over-generalisations and negative stereotypes about Muslims in political discourse and media coverage following the Palestinian group, Hamas’s 7 October, 2023 attack had a negative impact on basic rights and freedoms.

Source: Middle East Monitor

