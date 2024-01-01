English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Rights group warns anti-Muslim racism rising in Germany

0

Shafaqna English- Germany’s leading human rights organisation warned of increasing anti-Muslim, urging leaders and media to avoid harmful generalisations.

The German Institute for Human Rights (DIMR) released a 32-page report examining the Gaza conflict’s impact on democracy and human rights, concerns over increased anti-Muslim incidents.

DIMR Director, Beate Rudolf, pointed out that over-generalisations and negative stereotypes about Muslims in political discourse and media coverage following the Palestinian group, Hamas’s 7 October, 2023 attack had a negative impact on basic rights and freedoms.

Source: Middle East Monitor 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Controversial migration plan comes under fire

asadian

Bahrain: Rights group calls for free and fair elections

asadian

UK Rights Group Calls for Fight Against Islamophobia as Anti-Muslim Crimes Surge

Yahya

RSF tells Netanyahu attitude of Israeli soldiers towards media is unacceptable – Press Release

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.