IATA: Air passenger numbers to top five billion for first time next year

Shafaqna English- Air passenger numbers are forecast to top five billion for the first time next year, the global aviation body IATA said Tuesday.

“Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7 percent rise compared to 2024 and the first time that the number of passengers has exceeded the five billion mark,” the International Air Transport Association said in a statement.

Total industry revenues are meanwhile forecast at $1.007 trillion, helped by falling oil and fuel prices, “the first time that industry revenues top the $1 trillion mark,” it added.

Source: The Peninsulaqatar

