Space Research: Advancing Knee and Heart Treatments

Shafaqna English- Research conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) is offering innovative solutions to medical issues, including knee and heart problems. By utilizing the unique conditions of microgravity, scientists are working to create meniscus tissue for repairing knee injuries and live cardiovascular tissue for addressing heart-related ailments. These advancements have the potential to revolutionize regenerative medicine, according to Khaleej Times.

Microgravity provides an ideal environment for developing whole organs, potentially reducing reliance on organ donations. The UAE’s emphasis on space innovation supports such research, aligning with its participation in global collaborations like the Artemis Accords.

This work highlights the role of space in driving healthcare innovation, with the UAE actively fostering international partnerships to explore advanced medical technologies.

Source: Khaleej Times

www.shafaqna.com

