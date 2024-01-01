Baghdad chosen as Arab Tourism Capital for 2025

Shafaqna English- Baghdad has been named the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced.

The designation was confirmed during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The Ministry attributed the selection to Baghdad’s adherence to criteria such as “tourism management, infrastructure development, resource availability, cultural activities, environmental sustainability, health safety measures, and security stability.”

Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, president of the Arab Tourism Organization, extended his congratulations to Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and the Iraqi government for achieving this milestone

Source: Shafaq News

