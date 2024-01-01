English
Al-Forat: Baghdad named as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025

Shafaqna English-The Arab Tourism Organization concluded the 27th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism at the headquarters of the Arab League by announcing that Baghdad has been selected as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025.

According to Shafaqna, quoted in al-Forat, the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism welcomed Baghdad’s success in achieving the specified criteria such as tourism management, tourism infrastructure, tourism resources, diversity of attractions, environmental protection, and providing the required conditions for safety and health of tourists.

In its meeting held at the headquarters of the Arab League, the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism welcomed selection of Baghdad as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025 and Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fahd, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, congratulated the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the Iraqi people on this issue.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

