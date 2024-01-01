English
UN report: 25% rise in human trafficking worldwide in 2022

Shafaqna English- 25% rise in human trafficking globally in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday reported.

In its “2024 Global Human Trafficking” report, the UNODC highlights a sharp increase in trafficking for forced labor and criminal exploitation, exacerbated by poverty, conflict, and climate change.

According to the report, the global rate of people falling into the hands of human traffickers rose by 25% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic figures. Specifically, between 2019 and 2022, the proportion of individuals trafficked for forced labor increased by 47%.

