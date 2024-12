EU Coordinator: Muslims face employment prejudice in EU countries despite overqualification

Shafaqna English- The EU Coordinator for the Fight Against Anti-Muslim Hate, Marion Lalisse, highlighted the employment bias that Muslims face, despite being overqualified for positions.

Despite their high qualifications, Muslims continue to face bias and barriers in the job market, resulting in lower employment rates and limited opportunities for career advancement.

Lalisse spoke to Anadolu about the rising anti-Muslim sentiment in Europe and the measures taken to combat this issue.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com