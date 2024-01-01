Report: Food insecurity rising in UK because of climate breakdown, inflation

Shafaqna English- Numbers of hungry and malnourished households in the UK are on the rise because of climate breakdown and rising costs, government figures show.

Many households worry about food running out, cannot afford balanced meals, experience hunger and have missed meals in the past 30 days, the figures reveal.

Data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs shows the proportion of households that are considered “highly food secure” fell from 87% in 2019-20 to 83% in 2022-23. The proportion considered food secure – including those that are “mostly food secure”, meaning affording a balanced diet is only sometimes a worry – fell from 92% to 90% over the same period.

Source: Guardian

