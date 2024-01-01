Pope Francis prays for peace for Syrian people

Pope Francis prayed for Syrian people to live in peace and security in their beloved land.” He also prayed for various religious groups—70% Sunni Muslim, 13% Shia Muslim, and about 2% Christian—living in Syria to walk together in friendship and mutual respect for the good of the nation.”

Pope Francis also remembered war-torn Ukraine, Palestine and Myanmar and once again encouraged everyone to pray for peace around the world. “Let us pray that a way out may be found,” he urged, so that “peace may return” in the world.