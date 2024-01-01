Mecca: A young boy’s act of collecting Quran copies from rubble receives widespread praise

Shafaqna English- A young boy’s act of collecting Quran copies from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Mecca has garnered widespread Praise on social media.

The boy, identified as Shoaib, was photographed carefully gathering the holy books left behind in the aftermath of the destruction.

The images quickly went viral, sparking a wave of positive reactions from users online, Shahd Now reported.

In the wake of the pictures’ circulation, Shoaib’s neighbors organized a small family gathering to honor his actions. They expressed pride in his behavior and praised the values his upbringing reflected.

The recognition extended beyond verbal appreciation, with symbolic gifts being presented to Shoaib as a gesture of thanks and encouragement.

Source: IQNA

