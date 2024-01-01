Yemeni refugees in Germany face dwindling asylum approvals

Shafaqna English- As Germany ramps up deportations, Yemeni refugees face dwindling asylum approvals despite fleeing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Germany has significantly increased deportations in recent months, driven by mounting political pressure on its now-collapsed coalition government. This trend is expected to further intensify following elections scheduled for February next year.

Countries ravaged by conflict, such as Afghanistan and Yemen, have been classified as “safe” by the German state, enabling deportations. This classification starkly contrasts with Yemen’s reality: a country embroiled in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to the UN.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com