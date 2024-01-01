English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Malaysian PM calls for global actions against racism, Islamophobia

0

Shafaqna English- Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for a unified global effort to embrace the values of compassion, justice and humanity to combat the rising of intolerance, racism and Islamophobia.

Speaking at the Meeting of the Strategic Vision Group: Russia-Islamic World here, Anwar reiterated that those issues have become the persistent challenges faced by the Muslim world and humanity at large, including the tragedies unfolding in Gaza and the rise of fascism and racism in various regions.

He stressed that the principles of As-Samud, Rahmah and Ehsan or the values of tolerance, compassion and humanity must guide the Muslim world in addressing global challenges.

Source: Thesun

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Muslim communities unite against rising Islamophobia

nafiseh yazdani

Survey: Third of Muslims consider leaving UK amid rising Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Dutch Minister threatens to resign alleging racism in cabinet

nafiseh yazdani

New Arab: Islamophobia systemically rooted in political system

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR re-affirms combating Islamophobia amid Trump’s re-election

leila yazdani

Report: Over half of Luxembourg Muslims experience racism last year

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.