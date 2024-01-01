Malaysian PM calls for global actions against racism, Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for a unified global effort to embrace the values of compassion, justice and humanity to combat the rising of intolerance, racism and Islamophobia.

Speaking at the Meeting of the Strategic Vision Group: Russia-Islamic World here, Anwar reiterated that those issues have become the persistent challenges faced by the Muslim world and humanity at large, including the tragedies unfolding in Gaza and the rise of fascism and racism in various regions.

He stressed that the principles of As-Samud, Rahmah and Ehsan or the values of tolerance, compassion and humanity must guide the Muslim world in addressing global challenges.

Source: Thesun

www.shafaqna.com