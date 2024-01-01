El-Sisi to continue efforts of promoting human rights in Egypt

Shafaqna English- Egyption President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed state institutions on Wednesday to continue advancing comprehensive human rights for citizens.

This came during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, who chairs the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights (SCHROD), according to statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The statement noted that El-Sisi’s directives reflect Egypt’s commitment to ensuring a dignified, stable life for Egyptians, while safeguarding their rights and reinforcing the principles of citizenship, law rule, and equality.

Source: Ahram

