English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

El-Sisi to continue efforts of promoting human rights in Egypt

0

Shafaqna English- Egyption President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed state institutions on Wednesday to continue advancing comprehensive human rights for citizens.

This came during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, who chairs the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights (SCHROD), according to statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The statement noted that El-Sisi’s directives reflect Egypt’s commitment to ensuring a dignified, stable life for Egyptians, while safeguarding their rights and reinforcing the principles of citizenship, law rule, and equality.

Source: Ahram

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU denounces Taliban’s ban on medical education for Afghani women

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Chief calls on world leaders to end AIDS’ by 2030

leila yazdani

NGO’s: Italy-Albania deal violates human rights

nafiseh yazdani

Amnesty International: More than 350,000 people worldwide sign petition asking Taliban to respect human rights

leila yazdani

Israeli forces raid Al-Jazeera offices in Jerusalem

nasibeh yazdani

Amnesty sounds alarm on violating international law and disregarding fundamental rights

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.