UN chief: Africa needs financial justice

Shafaqna English- “Africa needs financial justice,” the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said during a joint media briefing with South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola in the capital Pretoria.

The UN secretary-general said Wednesday he stands side by side with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of Africa in their fight for justice on all fronts.

Guterres also said Africa needs climate justice, as it stands on the front lines of the climate crisis, saying although the continent causes minimum emissions, climate change is affecting it and pounding its economies.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

