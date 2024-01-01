UN appeals for $4B in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

The aim will be to provide assistance to “the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.1 million people, and 900,000 people in the (occupied) West Bank,” the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said in its appeal.

It said that the actual needs amounted to “at least $6.6 billion”, but suggested that Israeli constraints placed on aid delivery meant it would be difficult to scale up operations to that level. “To be able to implement the full scale of what is urgently needed, Israel must take immediate and effective measures to ensure the essential needs of civilians are met,” the appeal said.

“Humanitarian actors anticipate being limited in what they can achieve in 2025 due to severe restrictions… and ever greater challenges to their ability to operate, including intensified and coordinated anti-UN rhetoric strategically aimed at delegitimizing humanitarian efforts,” the appeal said.