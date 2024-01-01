[Video] Understanding Anger: A Balanced Approach to Healing and Growth

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: “Mental Health Matters” – Episode 4, In this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Maryam Hilli welcomes mental health professional Anisa Diab to explore the intricate topic of anger and resentment. They discuss anger’s dual nature: its destructive potential and its constructive purpose as a natural, God-given emotion. Anisa explains that anger can serve as a signal that boundaries have been crossed or injustices witnessed, allowing individuals to take necessary action.

However, explosive or repressed anger can be harmful, both emotionally and physically, affecting mental clarity and physical health, including increasing the risks of cardiovascular disease. From an Islamic perspective, anger is discouraged when it leads to harm or excessive reaction, as highlighted in Quranic teachings and Hadith. Yet, Islam encourages managing anger constructively, transforming it into forgiveness and reconciliation, as exemplified in the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS).

Anisa emphasizes the importance of recognizing anger triggers, patterns, and physical signs to better manage this emotion. She shares practical advice on grounding techniques, relaxation, and seeking feedback from others to improve self-awareness.

Additionally, she sheds light on common sources of anger within the Muslim community, such as marital conflicts, in-law disputes, and frustrations with the marriage process. Anisa underscores the significance of addressing anger as a secondary emotion often masking deeper feelings like betrayal or sadness. She concludes by highlighting gender differences in how anger manifests and is perceived, urging a balanced, intentional approach to navigate this powerful emotion constructively.

Part of Series: Mental Health Matters

