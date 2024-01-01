Iraq allocates $100 billion to support major strategic projects

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi government allocated $100 billion to support major strategic projects over the next three years, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom said.



Al-Uloom’s statements took place during his speech at the Iraqi-Greek Forum held in the capital, Baghdad, where he emphasized that the forum provides a valuable opportunity to share ideas and discover new avenues for effective partnerships that benefit the citizens of both countries, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The government is prepared to encourage a robust return of Greek businesses to engage in the Iraqi market, which is flowing with a variety of opportunities, given the stability and economic progress Iraq is currently experiencing, according to Al-Uloom.

Source: IraqiNews

