Shafaqna English- Authorities in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh demolished part of a 185-year-old Mosque.

“Only a portion of the Mosque has been demolished,” Avinash Tripathi, a senior civil official in Fatehpur district, told reporters, adding it was done to start work on “strengthening the road and constructing drains.”

Authorities sent a notice in August to 139 people, including the Mosque committee, to remove the “encroachment

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com