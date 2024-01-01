Afghanistan: Disabled people in Takhar Province complain about worsening economic condition

Shafaqna English- Disabled individuals in Takhar province are increasingly concerned about worsening economic conditions and the intensifying cold.

They are calling on aid organizations to address their needs. These individuals accuse the Taliban of neglecting their plight, highlighting the lack of job opportunities, the deprivation of education for their children, and the absence of financial support for those unable to work as their major challenges.

Disabled residents in Takhar emphasize the economic hardships they face, including the non-receipt of disability allowances, limited employment opportunities, and the lack of educational services for their children. They are urging the Taliban to address their living conditions before the winter sets in.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

