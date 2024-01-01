English
Philstar: Cebu City Joins ASEAN Halal Chamber

Shafaqna English- Cebu City has achieved a significant milestone by joining the ASEAN Halal Chamber of Commerce, positioning itself as a key player in promoting Halal commerce in the region. This membership enhances opportunities for the city to participate in the global Halal market and attract investments, particularly from Malaysia. Cebu’s efforts were highlighted during the ASEAN International Halal Roundtable Dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, which emphasized collaboration and market access in Halal industries, according to Philstar.

The event gathered representatives from various ASEAN nations, addressing challenges like Halal certification and strategies for boosting regional trade. Cebu’s innovative programs, lauded by Malaysian delegates during a visit in October, further solidify its reputation as an emerging Halal hub. The city’s active participation demonstrates its commitment to fostering regional and global cooperation in the Halal economy.

Source: Philstar

