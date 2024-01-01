CNN: UN Adviser Warns of AI’s Global Divide

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping global industries, but access remains unequal, especially in the Global South. Renata Dwan, adviser to the UN Secretary-General’s envoy on technology, emphasizes AI’s dual potential: fostering development in underserved regions or worsening the digital divide. The UN’s Global Digital Compact aims to promote equitable AI governance, addressing disparities in resources like data and infrastructure, according to CNN.

Dwan advocates for international collaboration despite geopolitical tensions, highlighting the importance of shared resources and dialogue. She stresses the need for balanced governance, ensuring AI benefits society while mitigating risks.

Source: CNN

