Iraq: Industries struggle with power cuts, costs

Shafaqna English- Prolonged power cuts have brought industrial activities in Iraq’s Diyala province to a near standstill.

The outages, which have reduced power availability, are disrupting livelihoods and forcing businesses to rely on costly diesel generators, further cutting into profits.

“The gas supply is scheduled to be 25 million cubic meters daily, but only 7 million cubic meters are currently being supplied, redirected from Baghdad and central regions to the south,” the Iraqi Electricity Ministry said in a statement.

