Shafaqna English- UK ‘s Home Office sources have confirmed that the fundamental changes to asylum accommodation are under way in a bid to save millions spent every day on hotel accommodation.

About 35,000 asylum seekers are accommodated in hotels – a reduction from a high last year of more than 50,000 people. In 2023–24, the Home Office spent approximately £4.7bn on asylum support, of which about £3.1bn was spent on hotels.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com