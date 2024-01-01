English
Pope Francis meets with Palestinian President

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis held a meeting this morning with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the “very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza” was discussed at the meetings, as was the hope for “a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible”.

Another topic was “the Catholic Church’s important contribution to Palestinian society”, including its current humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The Holy See Press Office statement said that the discussion had also covered the necessity of implementing a two-state solution, not with violence but via “diplomacy and dialogue”, and the importance of a special status for Jerusalem, in order that it might be a “place of friendship for the three great monotheistic religions”.

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

