Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented : The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. A governor tries to destroy the Kaaba with his army of elephants, but Allah (SWT) protects his own house.

The Elephant Army | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 4)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

