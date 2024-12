Shafaqna English- Harissa is an authentic and traditional dish in Kashmir, which is prepared from mutton, oil, fried onions and a few strands of saffron, and is served with Kashmiri flat bread known as “Kashmiri chot” the winter season.

Across Kashmir, especially in the streets of the city center, morning winter storms mingle with billows of steam and the fragrant aroma of harissa wafting from harissa shops, beckoning everyone to a plate of rich, hot harissa.

