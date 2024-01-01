Indian Muslims seek justice for demolition of homes

Shafaqna English- Indian Muslims have been seeking justice for the demolition of their house in Kharak Riwara Satbari, a neighborhood in southwest Delhi, reports Al Jazeera.

Shahid Malik is fighting for a home that no longer exists.

For the past two years, Malik, an accountant by profession, has been working with a local lawyer to seek justice for the demolition of his house and more than two dozen others in Kharak Riwara Satbari, a neighbourhood in southwest Delhi.

In October 2022, the Delhi Development Authority, a body responsible for urban planning, construction of housing and commercial projects, and land management in the Indian capital, tore down the houses without any prior survey or notice after losing litigation for control over the land to a private builder.

