Biden Administration releases national strategy to combat Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- White House unveils first-ever national strategy to counter Islamophobia, detailing over 100 steps to curb hate, violence, bias, and discrimination.

The proposal follows a similar national plan to battle antisemitism that Joe Biden unveiled in May 2023.

Officials worked on the anti-Islamophobia plan for months, and its release came five weeks before Biden leaves office. The White House said the bulk of its actions had been implemented, with to roll out the rest before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

In a statement announcing the strategy, the Biden administration wrote, “Over the past year, this initiative has become even more important as threats against American Muslim and Arab communities have spiked.”

Source: Associated Press

