Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 12 December 2024

Shafaqna English- 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that approximately 50,000 Muslims attended the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A significant number of Israeli police were stationed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the outside gates of the Mosque.

They also searched the bags of women before entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of young men, and prevented a number of them from entering the holy site through Asbat Gate, coinciding with the Friday prayer.

The Israeli forces also assaulted a young man near Asbat Gate after denying him access to the Mosque.

Several young men were forced to perform Friday prayers in the vicinity of Aqsa Mosque after being blocked from having access to the Mosque.

.On Friday, thousands of people in Jerusalem participated in the Fajr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

