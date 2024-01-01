UNESCO: At least 68 journalists killed in 2024

More than 60 percent of these killings occurred in countries experiencing conflict – the highest percentage in over a decade, the report said.

“Reliable information is vital in conflict situations to help affected populations and to enlighten the world,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

“It is unacceptable that journalists pay with their lives for this work. I call on all States to step up and ensure the protection of media workers, following international law,” she added.

The report highlights that 42 journalists were killed in conflict zones this year, including 18 in Palestine, which recorded the highest toll.

Other countries such as Ukraine, Colombia, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan also saw multiple fatalities, underscoring the heightened risks in regions marked by violence and instability.

UNESCO has reported a 42 percent increase in attacks on journalists reporting on environmental issues between 2019 and 2024, highlighting the evolving nature of risks confronting the media.