Security Council: Women in Afghanistan have seen their rights eroded since 2021

Shafaqna English- Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, painted a grim picture of escalating human rights abuses, diminishing freedoms and growing humanitarian challenges.

“It is now approaching nearly 1,200 days without girls having access to formal education beyond sixth grade, with women and girls facing a progressive erasure from almost all walks of life,” she said.

A recent decree barring women from attending medical institutes could further devastate the country’s healthcare system, with deadly implications not only for women and girls but for men and boys as well.

