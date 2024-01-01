Pakistan’s Healthcare Struggles Amid Universal Health Coverage Goals

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi- December 12 marks International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually since 2017 to raise awareness about the need for robust health systems and universal access to healthcare. According to the UN, UHC ensures that everyone, everywhere, can access the health services they need without facing financial hardship. Achieving this goal, however, remains a distant dream, even for developed nations. The US, despite being the world’s largest economy, has one of the most inadequate health systems.

In certain EU nations with better welfare structures, marginalized groups like migrants still face barriers. The situation is worse in the developing world, home to the majority of the 4.5 billion people without access to essential health services. Globally, two billion people experience financial hardship due to healthcare costs, and 1.3 billion are pushed into poverty annually.

In Pakistan, healthcare access remains a critical issue. For many, a medical emergency equates to a death sentence due to poor access to quality care, especially in rural areas, and the inability to afford treatment. At a recent WHO-hosted dialogue in Islamabad, the organization’s representative urged stakeholders to enhance support for achieving UHC. Despite some progress, such as Pakistan’s UHC index improving from 40% in 2015 to 53% in 2022, half of the population still lacks access to basic health services. Programs like the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) have provided health coverage to approximately 190 million people, but significant gaps persist. Disparities in healthcare quality based on socioeconomic status further exacerbate the issue.

One of the core problems is high out-of-pocket healthcare spending, accounting for 55% of Pakistan’s total health expenditure as of 2020. This leaves the poor particularly vulnerable to medical emergencies, a situation worsened by the country’s economic challenges and soaring medicine prices. Despite a twofold increase in the healthcare budget this fiscal year, government spending remains insufficient, keeping Pakistan behind global and regional benchmarks.

Simple yet impactful interventions, such as increasing access to free screenings and checkups, could make a significant difference. For instance, Pakistan’s staggering hepatitis C burden, with 10 million cases, is largely due to undiagnosed infections. Expanding access to testing and early treatment could alleviate unnecessary suffering. However, as with many other challenges, implementing basic solutions often proves difficult in Pakistan. Addressing these gaps requires not just increased funding but also better policy execution and resource management.

