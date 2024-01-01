Shafaqna English- Many Syrian migrants in Germany say they want to return to their homeland once the situation there is stable. Now some fear German health system would struggle without Syrian doctors.

After initial calls by some politicians for Syrians to be sent back, it is clear that many have a legal right to stay, in particular those who have become German citizens.

The German government has rejected calls for any immediate repatriations, saying it will wait and see how the situation in Syria develops.

Around 236,000 Syrian nationals are currently working and paying taxes in Germany. That number increases if you add those who also have German citizenship, who are not counted in the labor statistics as Syrian. Of these, nearly two-thirds are so-called essential workers, meaning the country could not function properly without them.

Source: Info Migrants

