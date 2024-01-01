[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Faith in Action”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Elinor Chohan to discuss “Faith in Action” on 13 December 2024.

Speaker:

Elinor Chohan has spent the last 15 years contributing to making our society more inclusive and cohesive. In the 2018 Queens New Years Honours list, she was awarded an MBE for her services to community cohesion and interfaith dialogue.

She was also appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester in 2019. Elinor is founding director of Miri Roshni established in 2004, a registered family charity to benefit humanity in the UK and abroad by addressing basic human needs, welfare, education and elimination of poverty.

Currently, Miri Roshni cares for 60 orphans and provides education for over 300 children. An active advocate of interfaith dialogue – a member of the Altrincham Interfaith Group and founding Co Chair of Nisa-Nashim in Manchester until 2020; a national platform for Jewish and Muslim women. Many initiatives have built trust and strengthened bonds through communities coming together.

As Trustee of the British Muslim Heritage Centre, Elinor works to deliver a strategy celebrating Islam’s rich and varied heritage inspiring communities to embrace diversity. The BMHC also collaborates to support and address the needs its community through programmes tackling health inequalities, educate and improve religious literacy, development programme for imams, business networking, leadership development for young people, youth activities and 24-hour broadcasting on Heritage Radio.

She is committed to play her part in creating an equitable and cohesive society and was appointed to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority Race Equality Panel in 2020. Prior to her charitable endeavors Elinor enjoyed a career as a Resuscitation Officer in the NHS also assisting the European Resuscitation Council in establishing resuscitation training at Hospitals in Greece, Libya and Abu Dhabi.

www.shafaqna.com