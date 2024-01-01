Wired: “Human Misuse Amplifies AI Dangers”

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence (AI) poses increasing risks not due to its autonomous capabilities but because of human misuse. Errors in legal processes, biased algorithms denying rights, and the spread of non-consensual deepfakes demonstrate how AI can exacerbate harm when improperly utilized. Additionally, the difficulty in distinguishing AI-generated content from reality adds to societal confusion, as Wired wrote.

The article argues that focusing on regulating misuse and managing risks is more urgent than hypothetical fears of superintelligence. Addressing these challenges requires improved oversight, ethical AI practices, and awareness of the technology’s societal impacts.

Source: Wired

www.shafaqna.com