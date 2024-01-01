‘Muslim Friendly Tourism Forum’ to be held in Cambodia

Shafaqna English – “Cambodia Muslim Friendly Tourism Forum” will be held in Cambodia on December 18.
It will be launched at the Phnom Penh Hotel, under the theme “The Beauty of Harmonization and Muslim-Friendly Tourism Destinations: Opportunities and Preparedness”.
The event, organized by the Cambodian Muslim Tourism group under the Ministry of Tourism, marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance its appeal as a Muslim-friendly destination.
It aims to foster economic growth through tourism by promoting the Muslim community’s rich cultural heritage and historical sites, offering both local and international tourists a unique perspective on the country’s diverse history.
So Farina, deputy director of the Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam), emphasized the long-term vision behind the event.
The primary goal of the assembly is to drive economic growth by promoting Muslim-friendly tourism, specifically highlighting key Muslim sites in Cambodia.
The symposium will feature presentations from Khmer-speaking tourism professionals, as well as international speakers from Malaysia and Thailand, offering insights into promoting tourism to the Muslim community.
