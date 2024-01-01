‘Muslim Friendly Tourism Forum’ to be held in Cambodia

It will be launched at the Phnom Penh Hotel, under the theme “The Beauty of Harmonization and Muslim-Friendly Tourism Destinations: Opportunities and Preparedness”.

The event, organized by the Cambodian Muslim Tourism group under the Ministry of Tourism, marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance its appeal as a Muslim-friendly destination.

It aims to foster economic growth through tourism by promoting the Muslim community’s rich cultural heritage and historical sites, offering both local and international tourists a unique perspective on the country’s diverse history.

So Farina, deputy director of the Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam), emphasized the long-term vision behind the event.

The primary goal of the assembly is to drive economic growth by promoting Muslim-friendly tourism, specifically highlighting key Muslim sites in Cambodia.

The symposium will feature presentations from Khmer-speaking tourism professionals, as well as international speakers from Malaysia and Thailand, offering insights into promoting tourism to the Muslim community.

Source: IQNA