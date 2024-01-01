Pope Francis meets with Lebanese Prime Minister

Shafaqna English-Pope Francis meets Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Vatican on Friday.

During the cordial meeting, which took place at the Secretariat of State, the importance of the good diplomatic relations that exist between the Holy See and Lebanon was emphasized, as well as the importance of the contribution of the Catholic Church and the Christian component to the good of the country.

Furthermore, the socio-economic situation in the Land of the Cedars, also marked by the prolonged absence of the election of the President of the Republic, was addressed.

In expressing satisfaction with the ceasefire reached in the south of the country, the hope was reiterated that the peaceful coexistence of different religions would continue to characterize Lebanon’s identity, and be of help and support to peace in the Middle East.