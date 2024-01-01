English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsOther Religions

Pope Francis meets with Lebanese Prime Minister

0

Shafaqna English-Pope Francis meets Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Vatican on Friday.

During the cordial meeting, which took place at the Secretariat of State, the importance of the good diplomatic relations that exist between the Holy See and Lebanon was emphasized, as well as the importance of the contribution of the Catholic Church and the Christian component to the good of the country.

Furthermore, the socio-economic situation in the Land of the Cedars, also marked by the prolonged absence of the election of the President of the Republic, was addressed.

In expressing satisfaction with the ceasefire reached in the south of the country, the hope was reiterated that the peaceful coexistence of different religions would continue to characterize Lebanon’s identity, and be of help and support to peace in the Middle East.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis Meets With Palestinian President

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis prays for peace for Syrian people

nasibeh yazdani

Pope renews appeal for peace in world

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis expresses his concern for areas of world in conflict

nasibeh yazdani

France: Notre Dame Cathedral to re-open following massive fire 5 years ago

nasibeh yazdani

Pope calls for solidarity with people suffering from wars

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.