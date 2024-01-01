UNSC calls for providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Some countries, along with Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, emphasized the importance of supporting Afghanistan.

In this session, Roza Otunbayeva highlighted the significance of providing humanitarian aid to those in need in Afghanistan.

She stated: We have sought to help create the necessary space for millions of women, men, girls, and boys to receive life-saving humanitarian and basic human needs assistance. With the generosity of donors, the UN in Afghanistan has been able to assist 15.3 million people this year.”

Source: Tolo News

