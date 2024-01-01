NGO: Over two-thirds of displaced families in east Sudan cannot access food

English
Shafaqna English- Over two-thirds of displaced families in eastern Sudan cannot access enough food, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported.

The number of displaced people in eastern Sudan has significantly increased, especially since mid-year, when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated their attacks in al-Jazira state, south of Khartoum, amid the conflict with Sudan’s army.

Gedaref state alone now hosts over one million displaced individuals, according to United Nations data.

For nearly 20 months, the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been engaged in a violent conflict with Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s RSF.

