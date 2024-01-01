Egypt inaugurates $500 million solar power plant in Aswan after severe power outages

Shafaqna English- Egypt inaugurated a $500 million solar plant in the southern city of Aswan on Saturday after last summer’s severe power outages.

The Abydos Solar PV Plant, which was developed by Dubai-based energy company AMEA Power, has a capacity of 500 megawatts and was completed in just 18 months.

The plant is expected to generate 1,500 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, enough to power about 300,000 households while offsetting 782,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to AMEA Power.

Source: The Peninsula

