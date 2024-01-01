Indonesia inaugurates tunnel linking two iconic places of worship

Shafaqna English-Indonesia inaugurates a tunnel linking Jakarta’s iconic places of worship: the Istiqlal Mosque and Jakarta Cathedral.

The Tunnel of Friendship, designed to emphasize the nation’s commitment to interfaith unity, was officially opened on Thursday by President Prabowo Subianto.

Construction on the 28.3-meter-long tunnel began in December 2020 under the administration of former President Joko Widodo and was completed by September 2021.

Its opening was delayed to allow for the installation of ornamental decorations that symbolize its deeper cultural and spiritual significance. Measuring 3 meters in height and 4.1 meters in width, the passage provides direct access between the mosque and cathedral grounds, serving as a tangible representation of interreligious solidarity.

The Istiqlal Mosque is the largest in Southeast Asia and a major national symbol of Indonesia’s Muslim-majority population.

Opposite the mosque, the Jakarta Cathedral stands as a significant place of worship for the country’s Christian minority.