Egypt opens 30 renovated, reconstructed mosques

The country’s Ministry of Awqaf (religious endowments) launched the mosques. The projects span various governorates, with 14 mosques completely rebuilt and 16 others undergoing significant maintenance and upgrades.

Since July 2024, a total of 497 mosques have been opened, including 363 rebuilt and 134 renovated.

Over the past decade, from July 2014 to date, the ministry has reconstructed, renovated, and furnished 12,578 mosques at an estimated cost of EGP 20.176 billion.

The initiative covers a wide range of regions in various governorates.

The ministry says the projects underline its dedication to providing modern, welcoming environments for worshippers. The upgrades aim to ensure that mosques serve not only as places of prayer but also as centers for spiritual and intellectual growth.